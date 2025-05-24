Public participation is vital in Yogandhra campaign

Kurnool: Joint Collector Dr B Navya emphasized the importance of public participation in the Yogandhra campaign to ensure the grand celebration of International Yoga Day on June 21. She inaugurated and took part in the Yogandhra Rally held on Friday under the aegis of the District Civil Supplies Department, from the Collectorate to Raj Vihar Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Navya urged citizens to actively participate in the Yogandhra movement. She noted that both the central and state governments are making elaborate arrangements to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21, and this campaign aims to involve every section of the population.

She informed that the Yogandhra campaign has already commenced, and with a month left for the main event, there is a strong need to raise awareness about yoga among the public. A mega event is scheduled to take place in Visakhapatnam on June 21, and as part of the broader initiative, the state aims to engage two crore people in yoga activities across Andhra Pradesh.

Orientation training for master trainers will be held on May 24 and 25. As per the Yoga Protocol, five-day training sessions will be provided for trainers and three-day sessions for the general public.

Prominent participants in the rally included Consumer Court Judge Kishore, DSO Raja Raghuveer, Municipal Commissioner Ravindrababu, DSDO Bhupati Rao, DAO Dr. Srinivasulu, AYUSH Department’s Dr. KVN Prasad, State Yoga Association General Secretary Avinash Shetty, Consumer Forum President Shiva Mohan Reddy, IOC Sales Officer Rammohan, staff from various gas agencies, ration shop dealers, petrol pump dealers and their staff, and Civil Supplies Department personnel.