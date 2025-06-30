Public support crucial to eradicate drugs: Tirupati SP

Tirupati: A drug-free society can be achieved swiftly if every citizen pledges their support, said Tirupati district Superintendent of Police (SP) V Harshavardhan Raju. He was speaking at ‘Maththu Vadalara 3K Run’, jointly organised by the Tirupati district police and 92.7 Big FM. The awareness run saw participation from people of all age groups, from young children to senior citizens. The 3-kilometre event began at Poorna Kumbham circle near Tirupati Bus Stand and concluded at Timminaidu Palem.

Addressing the gathering, SP Harshavardhan Raju highlighted the state government’s continued efforts to eliminate drug abuse in Andhra Pradesh. He said multiple initiatives are underway to build a drug-free state, including the establishment of a special task force named Eagle, which has been instrumental in identifying and raiding drug and ganja hubs across the State.

He stressed that the present generation should be the last to witness the scourge of drugs. “Future generations should not even see or hear of drugs,” he said.

He urged every citizen to support the police in eradicating drug use and trafficking, starting from this very moment.

SP Raju also appealed to the public to promptly report any instances of drug use or sale. “It is not enough to stay silent. If you know something, say something,” he urged. He emphasised that the state government has set up a dedicated helpline number 1972, for people to report such activities anonymously and without fear.

The SP assured full confidentiality to those who provide information.

He congratulated every participant in the 3K Run and representatives of 92.7 Big FM acknowledging their active role in spreading awareness and standing against drug abuse. Additional SP Ravi Manoharachari, DSP Bhaktavatsalam, East PS CI Srinivasulu and others were present.