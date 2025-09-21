Public urged to keep Manginapudi Beach clean

Machilipatnam: As part of International Coastal Cleanliness Day - Lifestyle for the Environment (Seva Parv 2025, the Andhra Pradesh State Pollution Control Board conducted a Beach Cleaning Programme at the Manginapudi Beach near Machilipatnam in the Krishna district on Saturday. Krishna district collector DK Balaji, Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation, Krishna districtadministration and students participated in the beach cleaning programme.

Addressing the gathering, the collector appealed to the people to keep Manginapudi Beach clean and protect the environment, stressing that it is the responsibility of every tourist to maintain cleanliness. He said a clean environment is essential for good health, warning that plastic pollution is a major threat. He urged the public to reduce single-use plastic, restore eco-friendly habits, and take collective responsibility to hand over a clean environment to future generations. The collector also presented prizes to winners of essay, oratory, and painting competitions on environmental protection and made students and staff take a pledge for cleanliness.

Later, he directed officials to relocate the roadside food stalls away from the beach to minimise littering.

Pollution Control Board of India in New Delhi, Section Officer Ashok Kumar, AP Pollution Control Board Executive Engineer Srinivas, Krishna District Tourism Officer Ram Lakshman, DSDO Jhansi, Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation Assistant Commissioner Gopala Rao, Marine Police Station SI Subhash Chandrabose, SI of Marine Police Station, Machilipatnam Rural Mandal MPDO Venkatesh, and others were present.