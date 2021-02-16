Puducherry Minister Malladi Krishna Rao resigns

Kakinada: Puducherry Minister and Yanam Congress MLA Malladi Krishna Rao tendered his resignation on Monday. In the resignation letter addressed to Speaker he did not mention the reasons for the same.

Recently he was felicitated for his distinguished service to the people for 25 years as MLA and rendering significant services to the Yanam region. He also handed over his car to the government given to him as Minister.

Earlier,in a chat with 'The Hans India'he shared his plans to resign to the post. He was elected from Yanam for six times and served as Minister three times.He strived for the development of Yanam in many aspects.

For the last few months, he has been toying with the idea and expressing his intention to resign and accordingly he resigned on Monday. For the sake of Yanam people, he worked for 25 long years and brought great changes in his region.

It is learnt that he submitted his resignation in a Speaker format and handed it over to Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayana Swamy on January 6, 2021. Chief Minister V Narayana Swamy had requested him to continue his services to the people of Union Territory. Despite the CM's insistence for his continuation as Minister, Krishna Rao now resigned for his post.