Pulamithi Gram Panchayat in Lepakshi Mandal Witnesses Enthusiastic Election Campaign by YSRCP Leaders"

Today, the Pulamithi Gram Panchayat in Lepakshi Mandal was abuzz with political fervor as YSRCP Hindupuram Constituency MLA candidate Smt. TN Deepika Garu and other key leaders engaged in an election campaign program in Pulamithi, Basavanapalli, and Sadlapalli villages.





Addressing the crowd, TN Deepika Garu emphasized the importance of connecting with the people and understanding their problems. She criticized the lack of attention given by previous leaders, especially the TDP party, to the welfare of the people during challenging times like the Covid-19 pandemic.





Highlighting the various welfare schemes implemented by the Jaganna government, TN Deepika Garu praised Chief Minister Jaganna for his commitment to the well-being of the poor and marginalized communities. She urged the people to vote for YSRCP candidates in the upcoming elections to continue the development and welfare initiatives brought about by the current government.





The campaign event saw the participation of several local leaders including Mandal Convenor Narayanaswamy, ZPTC Banala Srinivas Reddy, Sarpanch Aswatta Narayana, and other representatives. The presence of a large number of party workers and supporters demonstrated the strong support for the YSRCP candidates in the region.

