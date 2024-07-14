Live
Just In
Puli Sriramulu appointed as PRO for Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Yadav
Eluru: In a recent development, Puli Sriramulu has been named as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the office of Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar Yadav. Sriramulu brings with him a wealth of experience, having previously served as the PRO for former Eluru MP Maganti Babu and former Union Minister Kavuri Sambasiva Rao.
This appointment is seen as a strategic move by MP Putta Mahesh Yadav to strengthen his office's communication and outreach efforts. Sriramulu is expected to play a crucial role in managing media relations and public perception for the MP.
With his proven track record and expertise in the field, Sriramulu is well-equipped to handle the responsibilities that come with being a PRO for a prominent political figure like MP Putta Mahesh Yadav. His appointment has been met with positive reception from various quarters, and it is hoped that he will bring great value to the MP's office in his new role.