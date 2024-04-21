Live
- Pulivarthi Nani Receives B-Form from Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Promises Chandragiri Victory as a Gift
Pulivarthi Nani, the joint MLA candidate for Tirupati district's Chandragiri constituency, received the Bhipham from Telugu Desam Party leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu
Pulivarthi Nani, the joint MLA candidate for Tirupati district's Chandragiri constituency, received the Bhipham from Telugu Desam Party leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu at a function in Vijayawada on Sunday.
Nani expressed his gratitude and stated that the TDP flag will be hoisted on the Chandragiri Fort in the upcoming elections with the support of all parties. He confidently declared that he will fulfill his 20-year dream and present victory as a gift to the people of Chandragiri.
