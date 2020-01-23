Top
Pulla Rao threatens to file defamation suit for lodging fabricated case on him in Benami transaction

The YSRCP government has been resorting to a political vendetta by lodging fake and malicious cases, lambasted the TDP senior leader and former...

Amaravati: The YSRCP government has been resorting to a political vendetta by lodging fake and malicious cases, lambasted the TDP senior leader and former Minister Prathipati Pulla Rao. He reacted against the cases lodged on him by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of AP Police Department on Thursday.

He said that the government could not threaten him by lodging fabricated cases and stated that he will file defamation suits against both officials and government.

Clearly stating that he did not commit any wrong or did an illegal activity and did not amass the illegal properties, Pulla Rao said that he would not fear for anybody. He further added that he will fight with them in the Courts for lodging fabricated cases.

On the name of insider trading, the government has been probing and harassing the Amaravati farmers, who sacrificed their lands to the construction of the AP Capital Amaravati. He condemned the government for harassing the Amaravati farmers. The government utterly failed in proving that there was insider trading happened, hence it started drama by deploying the CID into the scene, Pulla Rao added.

He said that the CID lodged a fabricated case in which he and then Minister P Narayana used Bellamkonda Narasimha Rao as Benami. Without having prima facie evidence, the CID lodged cases against them, he said.

