Purandeswari heads Indian team for bahamas meet

Rajamahendravaram: Aspart of the BRICS Summit, Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari led a delegation of nine MLAs and one MP to the Bahamas Women’s Empowerment Conference.

She said that it was a privilege to lead such a diverse group representing various states and political affiliations.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that participating in meaningful discussions on women’s empowerment alongside delegates from different countries was a truly enriching experience.