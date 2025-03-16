Live
Purandeswari promises support to kin of drowned youth
Rajamahendravaram : BJP state president and MP Daggubati Purandeswari visited the families of five youngsters who drowned on Maha Sivaratri day and expressed her condolences. The youth died while taking a holy dip in Godavari river at Tadipudi village, Tallapudi mandal.
During her visit to the families on Saturday, the MP as a gesture of support, handed over financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each to the bereaved families. She also assured that necessary steps would be tawken to provide employment opportunities through government initiatives.
Among those present during her visit were MLC Somu Veerraju, Kovvur MLA Muppidi Venkateswara Rao, BJP district president Pikki Nagendra, Kovvur RDO Rani Sushmita, local officials, and alliance leaders.
Later, Purandeswari inspected the Kumaradevam lift irrigation project. Irrigation officials briefed her that the project’s repairs would require an estimated Rs 5 crore. She assured to bring the matter to the attention of the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and push for immediate action.