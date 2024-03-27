Purandeswari terms 3-party alliance ‘historical need’

Vijayawada: Describing the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance ‘a historical necessity’, BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari said party national leadership had decided in favour of tie-up to dethrone the autocratic YSRCP rule in Andhra Pradesh.

She interacted with media at the BJP office-bearers meeting at a private function hall here on Tuesday. The BJP office-bearers meeting discussed the poll strategy and election campaign in the state for the upcoming elections. Briefing the media, state president Purandeswari said many aspirants waiting to contest the polls in the state were disappointed due to the alliance as many leaders could not get an opportunity to contest.

She termed the three-party alliance as the ‘Triveni Sangamam’ (confluence of sacred rivers) and stated the agenda of the three parties is same though the party flags are different. She said Rama Rajya in Andhra Pradesh will be possible with the formation of new government with the alliance of three parties, adding that the BJP will work for the development of Andhra Pradesh.

Purandeswari questioned what the YSRCP government had done to the SC, ST and BC people in the state. She said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy always talks about the welfare of SC, ST and BCs but did nothing for their development. The state government had taken huge amounts of loans pushing the state into a debt trap and enrolled the fake voters to win the elections. She alleged that the government has mortgaged the government properties, including even the Secretariat and many buildings and lands for loans.

The BJP state chief called upon the party cadres to work with dedication to defeat the YSRCP government in the state.