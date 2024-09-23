Live
- GCCs expand in India, revenue growth to be 1-2 pc higher than ISPs
- Hyundai EXTER Hits South African Shores: Made in India, Built for the World
- Countdown Begins: 75 Days to Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’
- EPFO adds highest-ever 19.94 lakh members in July, surge in 1st-time job seekers
- Manoj Tiwari blasts Atishi for comparing Kejriwal to Lord Ram, empty chair 'stunt'
- Japan: Death toll rises to 7 as unprecedented rainfall batters Ishikawa
- ICC releases 'Whatever It Takes' official song for Women's T20 World Cup
- Farooq Abdullah dancing to the tune of Pakistan, ignoring welfare of J&K: Tarun Chugh
- Congress has 'anti-reservation' stance from former PM Nehru to Rahul Gandhi: BJP
- ED’s eastern zone office recovers Rs 11,500 crore in four years, maximum from Bengal
Just In
Purificatory Shanti Homam Concludes at Tirumala Temple
- Ritual Held to Ward Off Doshas, Ensure Well-being of Devotees: TTD EO
- Devotees Advised to Recite Kshama Mantram in the Evening
TIRUMALA: The sacred Shanti Homam, a purificatory ritual performed to ward off doshas and restore the sanctity of Laddu Prasadams and other Naivedyams, concluded on Monday morning at the Yagashala of Tirumala temple. The ritual, conducted in accordance with the Vaikhanasa Agama, aimed at ensuring the well-being of Srivari devotees.
Speaking to the media after the completion of the event, TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao, along with Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary, emphasised the ritual’s importance as a sin-free process. “As part of the Shanti Homam, Vastu Suddhi and Kumbhajala Samprokshana were performed by the Ritwiks”, said the EO. “Devotees can now put aside their apprehensions regarding the quality of the Laddu Prasadams and Naivedyams”.
Elaborating on the series of rituals, chief priest Venugopala Deekshitulu and Agama Advisor Mohanarangacharyulu explained that the ceremonies began at 6 AM which included Sankalpam, Vishwaksena Aradhana, Punyahavachanam, Vastu Homam, Kumbha Pratista and Panchagavya Aradhana. The final act, Purnahuti, was followed by Kumbha Prokshana and the offering of Visesha Naivedyam.
“The ritual purifies the offerings, ensuring they are free from any doshas”, said the priests. Henceforth, devotees can partake in the prasadams without any doubts.
Devotees have been advised to participate in the evening rituals from their homes. The temple’s archakas recommended reciting Kshama Mantras during the Deeparadhana at 6 PM and chanting the holy names, including “Om Namo Narayanaya”, “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya” and “Om Namo Venkatesaya.”
Several dignitaries, including JEO S?Veerabrahmam, Temple DyEO Lokanatham, Pradhana Archakas, Agama advisors and a host of Ritwiks were present during the ceremony.