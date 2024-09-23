Purificatory Shanti Homam Concludes at Tirumala Temple

TIRUMALA: The sacred Shanti Homam, a purificatory ritual performed to ward off doshas and restore the sanctity of Laddu Prasadams and other Naivedyams, concluded on Monday morning at the Yagashala of Tirumala temple. The ritual, conducted in accordance with the Vaikhanasa Agama, aimed at ensuring the well-being of Srivari devotees.

Speaking to the media after the completion of the event, TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao, along with Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary, emphasised the ritual’s importance as a sin-free process. “As part of the Shanti Homam, Vastu Suddhi and Kumbhajala Samprokshana were performed by the Ritwiks”, said the EO. “Devotees can now put aside their apprehensions regarding the quality of the Laddu Prasadams and Naivedyams”.

Elaborating on the series of rituals, chief priest Venugopala Deekshitulu and Agama Advisor Mohanarangacharyulu explained that the ceremonies began at 6 AM which included Sankalpam, Vishwaksena Aradhana, Punyahavachanam, Vastu Homam, Kumbha Pratista and Panchagavya Aradhana. The final act, Purnahuti, was followed by Kumbha Prokshana and the offering of Visesha Naivedyam.

“The ritual purifies the offerings, ensuring they are free from any doshas”, said the priests. Henceforth, devotees can partake in the prasadams without any doubts.

Devotees have been advised to participate in the evening rituals from their homes. The temple’s archakas recommended reciting Kshama Mantras during the Deeparadhana at 6 PM and chanting the holy names, including “Om Namo Narayanaya”, “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya” and “Om Namo Venkatesaya.”

Several dignitaries, including JEO S?Veerabrahmam, Temple DyEO Lokanatham, Pradhana Archakas, Agama advisors and a host of Ritwiks were present during the ceremony.