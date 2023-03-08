Pursue higher education to scale heights, girls told

Nandyal: Nandyal Joint Collector T Nishanthi said that to be financially self-reliant education is most important.

The Right To Education (RTE) Act provided by the government gives an opportunity to every woman to strengthen and stand on their own feet. She participated as the chief guest at the International Women's Day celebrations organised at Rajiv Gandhi Memorial (RGM) Engineering College at Panyam on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Nishanthi said that every woman should be self-reliant. Nothing would make the women self-reliant except education. Everyone should utilise the Right to Education (RTE) Act which is being provided by the State government. Expressing concern over sex discrimination still prevailing at various places, the Joint Collector said that it has to eradicated from the society. To achieve equality every girl should pursue education through which everything is possible. The JC called upon the parents in rural areas to encourage their children, particularly the girls, to pursue higher education by utilising the benefits of the Right to Education (RTE) Act. To bring change in the society there is every need to fight against inequality. She also advised not to totally depend on social media, use it to the extent it is necessary not beyond that. She wished a happy International Women's Day to all the participants on the occasion.

The president of RGM College and Santhiram educational institutions, Dr Midde Santhi Ramudu said that men and women are all equal. Without their presence there is no existence of another being. Women are competing equally on par with men in all fields. Quoting an example, he said that 60 per cent seats were being occupied by women in MBBS and dental courses. Women are advancing with the 33 per cent reservation provided by the then Chief Minister, NT Rama Rao.

He called upon the students to be inspired by the Joint Collector T Nishanthi who topped in IAS. He said Dr G Sree Lakshmi after completion of her PhD is currently serving as chairman of IEEE Hyderabad sector, pointed out Dr Santhi Ramudu.

IEEE Hyderabad sector chairperson Dr G Sree Lakshmi said women can scale great heights with the support of family members.

Later, the RGM college staff and others felicitated Joint Collector T Nishanthi and IEEE Hyderabad sector chairman, Dr G Sree Lakshmi.