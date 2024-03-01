Purusottama Naidu elected as APNGOs general secretary

Srikakulam: Srikakulam commercial tax circle assistant commercial tax officer Chowdari Purusottama Naidu was elected as stat general secretary for the APNGOs association. Present general secretary V Siva Reddy was elevated as president and present president Bandi Srinivas retired from service on Thursday.

Previously, Purusottama Naidu served as state vice-president for four times and associate president four times for the APNGOs association in undivided AP state. On his elevation as APNGOs association state general secretary, employees unions leaders, teachers, leaders of different political parties, advocates, journalist union leaders greeted Naidu.