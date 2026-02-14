Pushpapallaki seva highlight of sixth day of Brahmotsavams

Srisailam: TheMahashivaratri Brahmotsavams are being conducted with deep religious fervour at Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple, as the sixth day of the eleven-day festival was observed on Thursday.

As part of the celebrations, priests performed elaborate rituals and special pujas for the presiding deities in accordance with Agama Shastra traditions. Mandaparadhanas, Panchavarana Archanas, Shiva Panchakshari recitations, Nitya Homas, Rudra Homam and Chandi Homam were conducted, with prayers offered for universal peace and welfare.

Earlier in the day, special worship was offered to Chandeeshwara Swamy at the Yagasala, followed by japas and parayanas. Evening Pradosha Kalapu pujas, Rudra Parayanas and homas were also held, drawing a large number of devotees to the sacred shrine during the auspicious hours.

The highlight of the day was the Pushpapallaki Seva organised during the night as part of the Brahmotsavams.

The Utsava idols of the Lord and Goddess were exquisitely decorated and worshipped at the Akkamahadevi Alankara Mandapam before being taken out in a ceremonial procession. The palanquin, adorned with a rich variety of flowers including roses, chrysanthemums, kanakambaram, orchids, gladiolus and carnations, was carried amid traditional musical accompaniments and devotional chanting, adding to the spiritual ambience of the temple town. Meanwhile, District Collector G Raja Kumari visited the shrine and had darshan of the deities through the free queue line along with general devotees.

She later inspected pilgrim amenities such as queue management, security, drinking water supply, sanitation and medical services.

Emphasising that priority should be given to common devotees, she instructed officials to ensure coordinated efforts among all departments and appealed to devotees to observe discipline and follow temple regulations to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience.