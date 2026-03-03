Pushpayagam conducted at Dokiparru Mahakshetram

Dokiparru (Gudlavalleru): The annual Sri Pushpayagam was performed in the sacred precincts of Dokiparru Mahakshetram in Gudlavalleru mandal of Krishna district, the celestial abode of Sri Bhu Sametha Sri Venkateswara Swamy, with great spiritual fervour and visual splendour on Sunday. The divine ritual unfolded like a floral offering of devotion, captivating the hearts of devotees. Temple founders Puritipati Venkata Krishna Reddy and Sudha Reddy participated in the ritual. Devotees in large numbers, especially women from Dokiparru and neighbouring villages participated. Kommarreddy Bapireddy and Vijayabhaskaramma offered their prayers with deep reverence. The Pushpayagam continued late into the night, with more than 1,000 kilograms of various fragrant flowers offered to the Lord. Jasmine, Kanakambaram, chrysanthemums, roses and several other blossoms were reverentially used.

As part of the sacred proceedings, Vedic scholars performed Sudarshana Homam followed by Purnahuti, filling the atmosphere with Vedic chants and spiritual vibrations. On the occasion of Lakshmi Jayanti, a Samoohika Kumkumarchana (mass kumkum worship) was conducted at the Mahakshetram on Monday. Lakshmi Jayanti commemorates the divine emergence of Goddess Lakshmi during the Ksheera Sagara Madhanam.

Temple administrators Kommarreddy Bapireddy and Vijayabhaskaramma have appealed to women devotees to participate in large numbers and receive the blessings of the Goddess.