Puttaparthi: ‘Complete Nadu-Nedu works by July 5’

Highlights
District Collector P Arun Babu has asked mandal authorities and contractor concerned to complete Nadu-Nedu school building works by July 5
Puttaparthi (Sathya Sai) : District Collector P Arun Babu has asked mandal authorities and contractor concerned to complete Nadu-Nedu school building works by July 5. The collector inspected MEO office and ZP high school building in Chinnadari village in Tadimarri mandal and held discussions on completion of works before July 5.
The collector said while bathrooms were completed, all other works need to be speeded up. He also visited the mandal education office and inspected the school textbooks stocked for the new academic year. School uniform belts too have arrived. DEO Meenakshi, MEO Krishna Mohan and other mandal officers were present.
