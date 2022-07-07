Puttaparthi: NREGS workers asked to avail 100 days' work

Puttaparthi(Sathya Sai): District Collector Basanth Kumar has called upon NREGS workers to take maximum advantage of 100 days of work and wages allotted to them. He inspected the desiltation works going on in Kothacheruvu and spoke to some of the workers.

He said awareness should be created on the 100 days' work opportunity to them and desist from going on migration in search of greener pastures.

He said that the workers should work enough to earn Rs 257 per day. He instructed officials to make wage payments every 15 days.

He sought details of works undertaken and on wages paid so far. He also asked them to keep record of every activity and team action.

On enquiry the workers told the collector that wages were not paid for 4 weeks. He asked them to also give pay slips. He advised officials to give a receipt for wages paid by taking their thumb impression.