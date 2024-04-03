Puttaparthi: People advised to take necessary precautions

Puttaparthi(Sri Sathya Sai distrct): District Collector P Arun Babu on Tuesday called upon the people to take precautionary measures in view of the prevailing severe heat wave conditions.

Holding a special review meeting in this regard here on Tuesday, Arun Babu advised the people particularly the aged people and children to be confined to their homes unless warranted. ORS packets should be made available at all gram panchayat offices and at primary health centres.

He asked medical and panchayat staff to keep a tab on patients at PHCs. Drinking water must be made available at all public places and NGOs should be involved in it.

Citizens should not venture out after 11 am and until 3 pm. Umbrellas should be used and cotton clothing should be worn. People should carry drinking water bottles and cooling glasses. Coffee, liquor and other carbonated drinks which result in dehydration of the body should be avoided.

Home premises should have extended pandals with tree leaves that cool the atmosphere. Protein food should be consumed. If anyone suffered sun stroke, they should immediately take medical help and take shelter in shade giving areas.

NREGS workers should take shelter in cooler areas and consume water while working.

Anganwadi workers should not work beyond 12 pm and get exposed to sun. Drinking water and ORS packets must be made available at Anganwadi centres.