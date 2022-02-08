Question Bank books distributed to 10th class students

Vijayawada: The management of Shirdi Sai temple at Mutyalampadu has distributed Question Bank books to 1,400 tenth class students of Andhra Kesari Tanguturu Prakasam Pantulu School and GSR School in the city on Monday.

After distributing books to the students, honorary president of Shirdi Sai temple and Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited (APFSL) Chairman Dr P Goutham Reddy exhorted the students of the Municipal Corporation Schools to come up and bring name and fame to the city, State and the country. "Most of the all India officers are the products of the government schools," he pointed out.

The temple has been extending the same gesture for the last 15 years. This year, the temple management spent Rs 7.5 lakh for purchasing the books for the benefit of the students.

Municipal Corporation Deputy Education Officer Raju and teaching faulty of the schools participated in the programme.