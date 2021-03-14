Race heats up for Chairmen, Mayor posts in Anantapur

Anantapur: With less than 24 hours left to commence counting of votes for civic bodies on Sunday, tensions rose high among the political parties as to which party is going to call the shots and also among aspirants for posts of chairmen of municipalities and for Mayor post in the district headquarters.

TDP is hoping to rise from its ashes and secure an honorable place at least in the urban centric civic body polls.

Nine municipalities and one Anantapur municipal corporation will soon have new chairmen and a Mayor. The people are hoping that the new municipal bodies will transform towns into clean and green towns and contribute to improvement of climatic conditions.

For the Anantapur Municipal Corporation, the names of Mahalakshmi Sreenivas, former TDP leader and presently in YSRCP Chavva Rajasekhar Reddy, a follower and strong supporter of YSRCP and now Jaganmohan Reddy, Mohamed Vaseem and Jayaram Naidu are aspiring for Mayor post. From TDP, Nateesh Choudhury and Linga Reddy are said to be the aspirants for the post of Mayor if that party comes to power.

For Hindupur Municipality, the names of Maruthi Reddy, Balaram Reddy and Chandra Mohan are in circulation for chairman post in YSRCP circles. In Guntakal, YSRCP has not come up with any names. In TDP Anuradha's name is making rounds. Bhavani and Venkatalakshmi are aspiring for chairman's post in YSRCP.

Present MLA Venkatrami Reddy's daughter Nairuthi who was elected unopposed is also aspiring for the post.

In Rayadurgam, the TDP announced the name of D Shivanna while in YSRCP, the garment industrialist Kontham Devaraju and another Govindarajulu and Shiva Kumar's names are in circulation.

In Puttaparthi constituency, the name of Lakshmidevi Madhava Reddy is being heard in YSRCP while in TDP former MLA Palle Raghunath Reddy announced the name of Ratnappa Choudhury as the party candidate.

In Tadipatri, the YSRCP announced the name of K Harshavardhan Reddy while TDP announced that five persons will be given chance to serve as chairman by giving each chairman one-year term.

For Kadiri, the TDP and YSRCP announced that a Muslim woman will be given the post. In Gooty, the aspirants in YSRCP are Vannur Be and Sucheritha and Roopavati while in TDP Praveena Choudhury and Rani's names are being heard in the party circles.

In Kalyandurgam, TDP has chosen Sathyappa, who resigned his job as a bus conductor for the chairman post while YSRCP has two aspirants Suresh and Balarajeshwari. There is hectic political activity in TDP and YSRCP camps which are debating on post results scenario.