RaGa to visit Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

  • Created On:  4 Dec 2025 8:47 AM IST
Visakhapatnam: All India Congress Committee national spokesperson and Visakhapatnam district observer Sunil Ahir informed that leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will soon visit the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Interacting with party leaders and workers here on Wednesday, he mentioned that the party would demand to merge the VSP with SAIL and stop privatisation of the PSU.

He opined that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is like the ‘Kohinoor diamond’ of Vizag, and the BJP government is trying to handover the VSP to their corporate friend Adani Group.

Further, he expressed confidence that the Congress will come to power at the Centre in the next elections.

The Congress government will merge the steel plant with SAIL and bring it back to profits, he added.

The party’s Visakhapatnam district observer stated that the Congress Party will focus on strengthening its base and fight against public issues.

He informed that as part of the organisational restructuring process and understood the views of the district Congress leaders and workers and to select the new District Congress Committee president.

He criticised the Andhra Pradesh MPs for failing to secure the rightful bifurcation promises for the state and said there is currently no leader in parliament to raise the voice of the people.

APCC observers Amar Jaa Begum, Martin Luther, Jammu Adinarayana, constituency in-charges Priyanka Dandi and K V Suryanarayana, Congress women wing president Kandava Gayatri and several other workers were present.

