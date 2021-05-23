Raghurama episode highlighted Jagan's 'autocratic' rule: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for 'ill treating' its own Lok Sabha member K Raghurama Krishna Raju by filing a 'false sedition case' as part of its autocratic tactics to silence all dissenting voices in the state.

Chandrababu. Naidu recalled how the whole country had watched as the Supreme Court made its landmark observations on the AP government before giving bail to the YSRCP rebel MP. It was a disgrace to the Jagan Reddy rule. The SC had said it was believing prima facie that Raju was ill treated while in the custody of the AP CID. At one time during his arrest, Raju's family members were afraid that he might be killed overnight in the Guntur jail, he said.

Addressing a press conference at party state office in Mangalagiri, the TDP chief appealed to all freedom-loving people all over to see and think how recklessly the AP Chief Minister had sabotaged all systems and institutions in the state. A sedition case and 'custodial ill treatment' were the birthday gifts that Jagan Reddy had given to his own party MP. Like this, the Chief Minister was perpetrating a maniacal regime only to derive sadistic pleasure at the cost of the suffering of common people, political opponents and the media. The TDP chief asked whether Jagan Reddy had any right to rule the people considering how the top courts were passing serious strictures against his government's decisions. Nilam Sawhney worked as chief secretary and also as advisor for Jagan before becoming AP State Election Commissioner. The High Court straightaway questioned the suitability of Sawhney for the SEC post since she had brazenly misinterpreted and violated the Supreme Court's order (437/2020), he pointed out.

The TDP chief said that the death of SC doctor Dr Sudhakar was a 'government murder' considering how he was victimised, targetted, arrested, beaten up, branded as 'insane' and not given salary till his last breath. Even the CBI probe could not bring him justice. Just for asking for a mask, Dr. Sudhakar faced witch hunt. How could his two children live now without his salary?, he said

Naidu also flayed the Jagan regime for mishandling the Andandaiah ayurvedic cure at Krishnapatnam in Nellore district. The government would have swiftly responded and ordered a study by the scientists of the Ayush and ICMR into the Anandaiah treatment. It was hasty on the part of the government to file a case against Anandaiah without going into the details. Eventually, it led to gathering of over 30,000 people there causing a stampede and inconvenience to everyone, he said.