Raghurama Krishna Raju cannot win as a ward member without YSRCP symbol

Amaravati: YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh challenged MP Raghurama Krishna Raju by saying that he could not win as a ward member without the YSRCP symbol and Jagan Mohan Reddy photo.

While speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's joint address to the State Assembly and Legislative Council, the MLA came down heavily on MP Raghurama Krishna Raju over his comments on the YSRCP government.

The MLA pointed out that after winning on YSRCP symbol, the MP started abusing the Chief Minister and lashed out at the State government for the past one year.

The MLA demanded the arrest of those who are behind the MP's action.

At the end of his speech, the MLPA tendered apology for any objectionable words uttered by him and appealed to the Speaker to remove them from records.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked the MLA for tendering apology to the Speaker.