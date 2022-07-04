Raghurama Krishnam Raju keeps away from Modi's Bhimavaram visit

The politics have been taking several twists in Andhra Pradesh amidst Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhimavaram. It is known that there has been a dilemma about whether YSRCP's rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju will attend the program. However, it is learned that he left for Bhimavaram from Hyderabad in Narsapur Express and returned in the middle. Raghurama Krishnam Raju boarded the train at Lingapalli and got down at Begumpet railway station. It is reported that the MP has cancelled his visit as he had been followed by the AP police. Raghurama said that he do not want to trouble his cadre who had already taken out a rally in Bhimavaram in favour of him and booked under various cases.



It is known that ever since Modi's visit to Bhimavaram was finalised, whether local MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju will come or not has been a matter of intense discussion. The MP also went to the High Court on this to which the court ordered police to act according to law.

On the other hand, the AP Police shocked Raghurama Krishnam Raju before he came to Bhimavaram by giving clarity on the issue of allowing him on to the stage. Eluru Range DIG Palaraju clarified that there is no mention of Raghurama Krishnam Raju's name in the list received from the PMO, neither in the list to be called to the helipad nor in the list of the VIP gallery. Moreover, there is no information about MP coming. As a result, an entry pass was not issued to his vehicle.