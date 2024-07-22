Live
- Poverty rate in Philippines declines to 15.5 per cent in 2023
- Elon Musk's AI Fashion Show: Watch Obama, Trump, Jeff Bezos and More Leaders in Vibrant Attire
- MLA Sri Ganesh seeks blessings for Cantonment Constituency during Secunderabad Ujjain Mahankali Bonala Utsavam
- Legislator Shri Ganesh Offers Special Pooja to Goddess Ujjaini Mahankali at Secunderabad Bonala
- Nothing Phone 2a Plus Set to Launch: Here’s What We Know
- India has 26.52 cr students in schools, 4.33 cr in higher education: Economic Survey
- Karnataka govt should address underperformance of other sectors before IT: BJP
- Economic Survey sees strong external sector despite global headwinds
- SC confirms bail of Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
- Know Your MLA: Parvathipuram continues tradition with new MLA again
Just In
Raghurama Krishnam Raju sits beside YS Jagan in assembly asks him to come to house
Highlights
Undi MLA Raghurama Krishnam Raju met former CM Jaganmohan Reddy amd sat next to Jagan before Governor speech. Putting hand on his shoulder, RRR asked YS Jagan to attend Assembly everyday to which Jagan gave a nod.
Undi MLA asked legislative affairs minister to allot seat next to him. He said when he shook hands Jagan was not postive but he does not bother. When asked if he wants to rag Jagan, he said you will see what will happen.
