Raghurama Krishnam Raju sits beside YS Jagan in assembly asks him to come to house

Undi MLA Raghurama Krishnam Raju met former CM Jaganmohan Reddy amd sat next to Jagan before Governor speech. Putting hand on his shoulder, RRR asked YS Jagan to attend Assembly everyday to which Jagan gave a nod.

Undi MLA asked legislative affairs minister to allot seat next to him. He said when he shook hands Jagan was not postive but he does not bother. When asked if he wants to rag Jagan, he said you will see what will happen.