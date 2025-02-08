Raghurama torture Case: Police quiz Dr Prabhavati

Ongole: The Prakasam district SP, AR Damodar and his team questioned Dr Prabhavati for the instigation of the ‘RRR Torture Case’ in Ongole on Friday.

Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, famously known as RRR in Andhra politics was an elected MP from Narasapur from YSR Congress Party, between 2019 and 2024.

Though he claimed to be an ardent supporter of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the YSRCP’s president, he criticised his leader’s policies as the chief minister.

Based on complaints against Raghu Rama Krishna Raju for commenting against the chief minister, the then CID additional SP K Vijay Paul’s team arrested him in Hyderabad and brought him to Guntur.

The former MP complained to the court that the police had tortured him in custody, but the report given by the then Government General Hospital in Guntur, Dr Prabhavati made no mention of injuries from the torture. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju alleged that the superintendent of the GGH Guntur Dr Prabhavati pressured the doctors in the team to give a report in favour of the police. Based on his allegations, the court ordered a check-up again at the Military Hospital in Secunderabad.

After the change of the government in the state, Raghu Rama Krishna Raju made a complaint to the Nagarampalem police, against the allegedly involved police officers, doctors, and politicians in the ‘custodial torture’ incident.

Guntur police, CID, handled the investigation of the case and then handed it over to Prakasam district SP AR Damodar.

The Prakasam SP and his team interrogated the then CID additional SP K Vijay Paul, and a private person Kamepalli Tulasi Babu several times and arrested them.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court withheld the decision of the High Court to quash the anticipatory bail petition from Dr Prabhavati.

The SC gave two weeks of time to the government for response and posted the petition for hearing after four weeks. In the meantime, the Prakasam SP issued notices to Dr Prabhavati for an appearance before him for questioning on Friday.

On Friday, Dr Prabhavati appeared before the Prakasam SP AR Damodar’s team. They questioned her alleged involvement in tampering with the medical report of RRR, the persons who influenced her to do so, and the benefits and promises made to her. However, Dr Prabhavati is said to have denied any involvement in the case. The police may call her again for questioning soon.