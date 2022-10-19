Rahul Gandhi extends support to Amaravati farmers, says three capital decision is incorrect

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reacted to the three capitals issue in Andhra Pradesh and expressed that the decision of the three capitals is not correct.



He made clear that it was his party's decision that AP should have one capital. Rahul assured that they will stand by the farmers who have given land for the AP capital Amaravati and extended support to the farmers' Maha Padayatra.

Speaking about alliances, he said that he cannot take a decision about taking support of YSRCP at the center in the future and stated that the decision vests in the party president. Rahul Gandhi said that it is the President's final decision on who to ally with in national politics and opined that the party president will decide what role he has to play.

Rahul suggested that we should think about the future of the state rather than thinking about the bifurcation of the state. Commenting that no party has as much democracy as Congress, he said all other parties have a dictatorship and no leader can speak anything.

Rahul Gandhi, who is on Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kurnool held a media conference today. On the occasion, he asked whether Modi held a media conference in the last eight years. Rahul Gandhi said that some promises were made to Andhra Pradesh during the bifurcation of the state and assured that if the Congress comes to power, all those promises will be fulfilled including granting special category status.

He said that the Jodo Yatra is getting a good response in AP and asserted that they will restructure the Congress in AP.