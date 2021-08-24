Rahul's Murder Case: Police to produce accused Koganti Satyam before Vijayawada magistrate today

The key accused Koganti Satyam in the murder case of industrialist Rahul in Vijayawada will be produced before the Vijayawada Magistrate by the police on Tuesday. Koganti Satyam, who was A-2 in the case, was arrested in Bangalore. Two days before leaving Vijayawada, the police issued notices to Koganti Satyam. Koganti Satyam told the police that he would stay in Vijayawada and would come whenever called. However, on Monday afternoon, police received information that Koganti Satyam was going from Vijayawada to Bangalore.



Vijayawada Machavaram police were alerted and informed the Bangalore police. Satyam was arrested at the Bangalore airport and produced before the Devanapalli magistrate.

It is learned that the police filed cases with Vijay Kumar as A1, his wife Padmaja as A2, another woman Gayatri as A3, and now Koganti Satyam as the fourth accused in the case. It is learned that the police have concluded that business transactions were the reason for the murder.

Earlier, Vijay Kumar, the main accused in the case, was arrested by the police and interrogated at a secret place. The businessman Rahul who had gone missing on the last Wednesday night was found dead in mysterious circumstances on the following day in his car in Vijayawada.