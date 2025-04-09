Railway Inter-Departmental Sports Mela commences

Visakhapatnam: The month-long Inter-Departmental Sports Mela (IDSM-25) of Waltair Division was inaugurated here on Tuesday at the waltair railway cricket stadium by Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra.

The event, organised by the East Coast Railway Sports Association (ECoRSA) of Waltair, saw participation from employees of 13 departments.

A group of international sportsmen and sportswomen, led by Dhyanchand awardee N. Usha, carried the torch around the venue.

The inaugural function was attended by key dignitaries, including ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, ADRM (Infrastructure) E. Santharam, sports officer Praveen Bhati, joint sports officer (DEE) B. Avinash, general secretary of ECoRSA Reddy Srinivasa Rao, branch officers and executive members of ECoRWWO. Speaking on the occasion, DRM Lalit Bohra highlighted the immense sporting talent within the division, noting that it excels in both professional work and sports. The DRM also noted the remarkable participation of women employees, who are energetic in engaging in various sports.

He observed that such a sports festival is organised in only a few divisions of Indian Railways. DRM extended his best wishes to all participants.