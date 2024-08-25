Live
Railway issues, projects and proposals reviewed
- Member of Parliament M Sribharat emphasises the importance of proposals for new trains
- The status of the Visakhapatnam railway zone, including the allocation of funds and land was reviewed
Visakhapatnam : Proposals for new trains, progress made in modernisation works taken up as part of the Amrit Bharat Scheme, railway infrastructure development, new railway zone along with other key issues were brought to the fore at a review meeting held by railway officials and Visakhapatnam Member of Parliament M Sribharat.
Talking about the new proposals, the MP emphasised the importance of proposals for new trains, including the urgent need for a special train service between Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru to operate three days a week for enhancing connectivity and bolstering economic and business ties between the cities.
Keeping a tab on the progress of modernisation works funded under the Amrit Bharat Scheme for Visakhapatnam, Simhachalam and Kothavalasa stations, the MP opined that the projects are expected to significantly improve regional transport infrastructure.
The discussions with the Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Saurabh Prasad and other senior officials also included a proposal to include a stop for Vande Bharat Express at Duvvada station. The officials responded positively to it, recognising the benefits it would offer to commuters in the region.
The status of the Visakhapatnam railway zone, including the allocation of funds and land, was reviewed. Officials assured that further clarity on the development progress would be provided in the coming days.
The meeting was attended by Gajuwaka MLA and Telugu Desam Party state president Palla Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam parliamentary speaker Gandi Babji, Visakhapatnam West MLA Ganababu, divisional engineer Jagadiswara Rao, among others.