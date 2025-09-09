Live
Railway officers shine at Pickleball Championships
Vijayawada: The Second Andhra Pradesh State Pickleball Championships 2025, held here on Saturday and Sunday at premier venues Paddle Theory and Pickle & Brew, witnessed spirited participation and outstanding performances from athletes across all age groups.
P Sreenivasa Rao, Sr Divisional Engineer (Bridge Lines), Vijayawada Railway Division, brought laurels by winning the Bronze Medal (3rd place) in Men’s 50+ Singles category. He further showcased his competitive edge by securing the 4th position in Men’s 50+ doubles, partnering with Dr Ravikanth, Additional Chief Medical Superintendent of Vijayawada Divisional Hospital here. Both officers represented the Railway Officers’ Club and demonstrated exemplary sportsmanship and determination, competing against seasoned players from across the state.
The championships, known for their inclusivity, featured categories ranging from U-14 to 60+, with events across Men’s, Women’s, and Mixed Doubles. The success of Railway officers at this prestigious tournament highlights the spirit of fitness, teamwork, and community engagement among Railway personnel.