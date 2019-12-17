Railway staff takes Energy Conservation Pledge in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: As a part of Energy Conservation week from December 14 to 21, G Sumana, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations), Vijayawada administered Energy Conservation Pledge to all the Branch Officers and staff at Divisional Office Compound here on Tuesday.

On the occasion the officers and staff took the resolution to use Solar Energy to maximum possible extent, to make use of natural day light, to purchase star rated electrical appliances, use LED fittings and switch off electrical appliances when not needed.

V Venkata Ramana, Sr DEE/M, P Nehemiah, Sr DPO, E Santharam, Sr DEN, K Srinivas, Sr DME, Gajendra Kumar, Sr DEE/TRD, S Muni Reddy, Sr DEE/TRSO, K Rajendra Prasad, DCM/N, G Somasekhar Naidu, DCM/S, K Balraj, DPO other officers and staff participated in the programme.