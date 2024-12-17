Live
Rain alert issued for Andhra Pradesh amid depression in Bay of Bengal
The low-pressure area currently forming in the southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify and turn into a depression within the next two days, according to the Meteorological Department. This low pressure is moving west-northwestwards and is heading toward the Tamil Nadu coast. As a result, moderate to heavy rainfall is anticipated in Tamil Nadu and coastal Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh over the next three days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for several districts, including Tirupati, Annamaya, Chittoor, Nellore, Bapatla, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and Srikakulam.
In North Coast Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, light to moderate rains are likely in one or two locations today, with the forecast for tomorrow indicating light to moderate rains or thundershowers at a few places, alongside the potential for thunderstorms in isolated areas. The following day is expected to see light to moderate rains or thundershowers at many places, with the likelihood of heavy rains in one or two locations and thunderstorms developing at isolated spots.
For South Coast Andhra Pradesh, light to moderate rains are anticipated today in one or two locations. Tomorrow, similar weather conditions are expected, with light to moderate rains or thundershowers at a few places, heavy rains possible in one or two locations, and thunderstorms likely in isolated areas. The subsequent day will also bring light to moderate rains or thundershowers at many places, alongside heavy rains and possible thunderstorms in a few locations.
In Rayalaseema, light to moderate rains are forecasted today in one or two locations. Tomorrow will likely see light to moderate rains or thundershowers in a few places, heavy rains in one or two areas, and thunderstorms at isolated locations. The following day is expected to mirror this pattern, with light to moderate rains or thundershowers likely at several places, alongside heavy rain and thunderstorms in some areas.