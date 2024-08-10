Rain Expected across Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema for two days

Amid surface trough expected in the bay of Bengal, rain alert is issued to Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema for next two days.

In North Coast Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at several locations on Saturday and Sunday. Thunderstorms accompanied by strong surface winds, gusting between 30-40 km/h, are likely, raising concerns for local communities. On Monday, the forecast does not indicate a significant change, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers expected at isolated places, along with the possibility of thunderstorms and gusty winds persisting.

Further south, in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, residents can expect light to moderate rain or thundershowers at one or two locations over the weekend, with similar conditions anticipated on Monday. The potential for thunderstorms and gusty winds, reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h, remains a concern, particularly at isolated sites.

In Rayalaseema, Saturday is set to see light to moderate rain or thundershowers in a few places, with thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30-40 km/h expected at isolated locations. This pattern of light to moderate rain will continue into Sunday and Monday, with occasional thunderstorms and strong winds also possible in specific areas.