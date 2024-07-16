Rains disrupt normal life in agency

Rajamahendravaram: Incessant rain in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district agency area disrupted normal life in some areas. Devipatnam mandal was flooded, which is one of Polavaram flood mandals.

Godavari floodwater has reached up to Gandi Pochamma temple mandapam in Gonduru. Tourist boats going to the Papikonda area were stopped. Citing weather warnings, officials say that there is a situation of rain for the next two days.

At present, the water level at Bhadrachalam is said to be 36.63 meters. It is expected that the water level will rise by another 5.94 meters in the next 7 days.

Officials feel that there is no need to worry at present, but if rains do not stop, the relief efforts will have to be accelerated in the Chinturu, and Kunavaram mandals also.