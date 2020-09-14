Rains wreak havoc in Kurnool

Kurnool: Incessant rains left many areas in the district under water causing severe inconvenience to people and commuters. Initially the rains started with moderate showers on Saturday night and lasted with heavy downpour on Sunday afternoon. Several low-lying areas in Nandyal town were inundated in knee-deep flood waters. Nandyal Tahsildar Ravi Kumar visited the low-lying areas and asked them to move to safer places.

Mahanandi has reported the highest rainfall of 148.2 millimeters. The stream between Mahanandi and Gajulapalli is flowing above the danger mark. Transportation between Kurnool and Prakasam district was completely come to a halt. Two persons were washed away while trying to cross a stream with a motor bike in flood waters between Yellavathulla and Chinna Kambaluru village in Rudravaram mandal. However, the residents immediately rescued the duo with the help of ropes.

Even the rains also created havoc at Banaganapalle and Kovelakuntla mandals. Crops like, paddy, cotton and black gram planted in an extent of 500 acres were totally submerged. With the river Kundu in spate, the connectivity between Chinna Kopperla, Lingala and Vallampadu villages has completely come to a halt.

The Nalla vagu, Kaipa vagu and Kuppala vaga were also flowing above the danger mark. Almost all streams, lakes and ponds were brimming with floodwaters. The farmers of Banaganapalle and Kovelakuntla urged the government to compensate the crop damage. Almost all areas except a few have received good amount of rains.