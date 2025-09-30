Raise public awareness on GST tax reductions: Collector

Kurnool: District Collector Dr A Siri has directed officials to undertake extensive campaigns to raise public awareness about the recent reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates and its direct benefits to households.

On Monday, the District Collector launched the “Super GST – Super Savings” awareness posters at the Sunayana Auditorium in the Kurnool Collectorate. Speaking on the occasion, she emphasized that every household should be informed about how the GST tax reduction can help them save significantly on their monthly expenses.

She stated that, on average, a family could save nearlyrs 1,000 per month due to the reduced GST rates.

However, she expressed concern over reports that some retail shops are allegedly selling essential commodities at old Maximum Retail Price (MRP) rates despite the tax cuts.

The Collector instructed officials to take strict enforcement measures to prevent such practices and ensure that the benefits of the GST reduction are directly passed on to consumers.

To spread the message effectively, the Collector has asked various departments — including DRDA (District Rural Development Agency), MEPMA (Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas), Agriculture Department, and Education Department — to organize a series of activities at the village, mandal, and district levels. These initiatives will include awareness rallies, exhibitions, essay writing competitions, and elocution contests. She further directed officials to document these campaigns by capturing photographs and videos and uploading them online for monitoring and review.

She stressed that the involvement of local communities and active participation from all sections of society would be crucial for the success of this campaign.

The awareness drive aims to ensure that every citizen understands the benefits of the GST tax cut, thereby promoting transparency and consumer empowerment.

The launch event was attended by Joint Collector Dr B Navya, Commercial Taxes Joint Commissioner Neeraj, and other senior district officials, who pledged their support for the initiative.

This campaign marks a significant step by the district administration to create a people-centric approach to tax reforms, ensuring that the relief provided by the government reaches every household in Kurnool district.