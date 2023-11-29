  • Menu
Rajahmundry boy bags 3rd prize in weightlifting

Mohammad Ismail receiving prize
Mohammad Ismail receiving prize 

Mohammad Ismail bagged third prize in the state-level weightlifting competition organised by the School Games Federation of Andhra Pradesh on November 25 in Kurnool.

Rajamahendravaram: Mohammad Ismail bagged third prize in the state-level weightlifting competition organised by the School Games Federation of Andhra Pradesh on November 25 in Kurnool. Ismail bagged the prize for 89-kg in Under-19 category. Ismail is studying in Pratibha Educational Institutions, Rajamahendrvaram.

The management of the educational institution, sportspersons, weightlifting coach Parvathi, and others congratulated Ismail for making the district famous in weightlifting.

