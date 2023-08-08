Live
Rajahmundry youth becomes Vivo judge
Pulapa Rakesh, a young man from Rajamahendravaram, has bagged a rare opportunity to participate as a judge in the Vivo India Excellence Programme on Disney Hot Star. Rakesh is the son of Pulapa Ramakrishna, head of RK Study Centre in Rajahmundry.
Rakesh, who is interested in photography since childhood, expressed his happiness at getting a higher opportunity befitting his passion and talent. He shared the related details with the media at Rajahmundry Press Club on Monday.
Rakesh said that this programme was organised by Vivo India under the name of the Photography Excellence Programme. He said that five episodes of season -1 have been put on streaming from Friday. He said that it is possible to take professional photos not only with a camera but also from a mobile phone and the Vivo company is conducting photography selections with this slogan.
Rakesh said that because he likes traveling, he traveled to many places around the world and took many rare and beautiful photos during that time. He said that considering the beautiful scenes in the AP where he took photos, the Vivo company has appointed him as the brand ambassador. He said that some of the photos taken by him in Godavari, Maredumilli, and other places have also received international awards. He said that he acted as a judge with two other persons in the latest selections held in Uttarakhand. RK Study Centre AGM VKV Srinivas also participated in this meeting.