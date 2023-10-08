Rajamahendravam: ISRO hailed for Chandrayaan-3 success

Rajamahendravaram: Administrators of various educational institutions praised the Chandrayaan launch as proof that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is number one in the world in space research. As part of World Space Week celebrations, ISRO scientists felicitated various educationists.

Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) general manager and chairman of the organising committee of the festival N Vijay Kumar led this event and Rajamahendri Women’s College chairman T K Visveswara Reddy gave the welcome speech.

Tirumala Educational Institutions chairman N Tirumala Rao, GSL Medical College Chairman Dr G Bhaskara Rao, Aditya Educational Institutions Director S P Gangireddy, The Future Kids School Director E. Ravi Babu, Pratibha School Director NKSRC Murthy, Aksharasri Vidyanikethan Director T Nagaratnam, Private Schools Managements Association leaders P Kalyan Reddy and others were felicitated on the occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, Tirumala Rao said, “The emotions of the people during the Chandrayaan-3 launch in the tense moments when our lander landed on the moon were unforgettable.” He said while the Russian rocket failed in its mission, during the same period Chandrayaan-3 of ISRO achieved its goal and brought glory to the nation.

He congratulated the ISRO team who worked hard for the success of Chandrayaan-3. Dr G Bhaskara Rao said that organising the Space Week celebrations among people will motivate the students. He opined that the ISRO’s achievement will inspire students to become scientists in the future.

Chairman of the Organising Committee N Vijay Kumar said that the Space Week celebrations were received a great response.

As many as 3,500 students attended the space walk rally. He thanked all the managements of the educational institutions who contributed to the success.