Rajamahendravaram: 1.90lakh cusecs discharged into sea from Godavari

Rajamahendravaram: As many as 1.90 lakh cusecs of water is discharged into the sea from Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram. All the 175 flood gates in Dowleswaram, Ryali, Maddur and Vijjeswaram were lifted.

Moreover the officials of Water Resources Department (WRD) also releasing as many as 8,000 cusecs of water to Eastern, central and Westen delta canals.

The water level at Cotton barrage is 10.20 feet, at Polavaram 6.940 metres, Kaleswaram 6.27 metres, Perur 4.93 metres, Kunta 4.55 metrs, Koida 9.90 mettres and at Bhadrachalam 17.10 feet.

According to WRD officials, the flood water levels will be increased as the upper catchment areas of river Godavari receiving rain.