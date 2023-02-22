Rajamahendravaram: Aadhaar e-KYC must for Ayushman Bharat

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari district): Rajahmundry Division Development Officer P Veena Devi said that Aadhaar e-KYC must be completed for the health protection of poor and vulnerable families under Ayushman Bharat. She explained the Ayushman Bharat registration process to the secretariat staff, ANMs and health staff in Korukonda and Gokavaram mandals at Korukonda MPDO office on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the development officer said that registration through Aadhaar linking and biometric authentication of families available under Ayushman Bharat portal will enable them to provide complete health security. She said under the National Health Security Yojana, people will get complete health security up to Rs 5 lakh.

She said that details of 27,728 out of 40,975 people in 24 villages of Korukonda mandal are available on the portal. Out of them, 21,779 people have completed e-KYC and another 2,407 people have also been advised to complete e-KYC. She said the details of 22,750 people out of 35,813 in 20 villages of Gokavaram mandal are available on the portal. A total 17,710 of them have done e-KYC. Another 1,516 persons, who are still available, have been instructed to register their details and complete e-KYC. Veena Devi said that there are about 2,800 people, who have migrated in these two mandals.

District Aarogyasri coordinator Dr P Priyanka. MPDOs Naresh Kumar, SS Srinivas and medical officers participated in the meeting.