Rajamahendravaram: After Covid, theatres are hit by OTT platforms

Rajamahendravaram: Like many other sectors, entertainment industry also incurred heavy losses during the lockdown and Covid pandemic in the State.

Theatres were closed in the third week of March 2020 and reopened slowly from February. Hundreds of workers related from the cinema industry were rendered jobless and suffered financial crisis as theatre owners also incurred losses.

Theatre owners expected huge turnouts after opening theatres in February, but in vain. Theatres running with only 30 per cent capacity for which theatre owners are expressing concern over the maintenance of theatres.

Meanwhile, latest technologies in cinema industry also posing threat to cinema halls and one among them is 'Over The Top' (OTT), which is showing its influence on cinema theatres.

Many producers are releasing their movies through OTT platform and they are getting good response.

At the same time, the cinema viewers are also showing interest to see movies through OTT, instead of rushing to cinema theatres by spending hundreds of rupees for tickets, snacks, cold drinks and travel expenses.

Meanwhile, some movies such as 'Aakasam Nee Hadduraa' and 'Solo Bratuke Better' etc were released through OTT during Covid-19 pandemic and received success and the audience who were

accustomed to stay in their houses due to the pandemic still not showing interest to visit cinema halls.

Meanwhile, Aaha OTT also came into existence and now there is a trend to release movies through OTT and in cinema halls simultaneously, for the benefit of the people. Consequently, only 20 per cent out of 110 of cinema halls are opened in the district.

There are no celebrations at cinema theatres at the time of release when compared with earlier days.

L Mohan Rao, a movie lover said there is difference in seeing a movie in the theatre when compared with OTT. But, due to lack of time and not able to spend money, many are accustomed to see movies through OTT.

"At present, there are no movies of big stars to release and we have to wait and see to what extent the viewers watch their movies in theatres. Anyhow OTT is a body blow to cinema halls," one theatre owner added.