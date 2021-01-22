Rajamahendravaram: AKNU to establish Godavari Cultural Museum

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) vice-chancellor Prof Mokka Jagannadha Rao said that plans are afoot to establish Godavari Cultural Museum and Research Centre in the university.

Participating in a meeting organised by Telugu Language and Cultural Development Council chairman Mohammed Ahmed Shariff in the university, the VC said that the university is also putting its endeavour for overall development of Telugu language which is the need of the hour. He also asked the council chairman to extend his cooperation for the job security of university employees.

Later, the VC briefed about the webinars conducted during Covid-19 pandemic and its endeavour to obtain ISO certificate etc. In response, council chairman Mohammed Ahmed Shariff assured to extend his help for starting Godavari Cultural Museum in the university and take the issue of job security of university employees to the notice of government. Council members and MLC K Narasimha Reddy, V Bala Subramanyam, PVS Madhav, university professors S Teki, T Satyanarayana and others were present.