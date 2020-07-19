Rajamahendravaram: Beverages Corporation hamalis seek job security

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh Beverages Corporation hamalis staged a dharna in front of sub-collector's office on Saturday demanding the government to fulfill their demands pending for many years.



Participating in the protest programme, AITUC district vice-president T Madhu demanded the government to treat hamalis as fourth class employees and provide job security immediately.

Stating that the government was not considering their genuine demands favorably, Madhu said they will intensify their agitation if the government fails to fulfill their demands.

CPI city secretary Nalla Rama Rao, Jattu Karmika Sangham leader V Kondala Rao and scores of hamalis participated in the dharna. Later, they submitted a memorandum to sub- collector.