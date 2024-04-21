Rajamahendravaram: BJP looted Rs 6,000 cr, alleges Rudra Raju

Rajamahendravaram : Congress candidate for Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency Gidugu Rudra Raju alleged that the BJP had looted Rs 6,000 crore in the name of electoral bonds.

He wondered if the donation of Rs 850 crore made by a company which has shown a balance sheet of 250 crore was a quid pro quo deal.

Rudra Raju criticised BJP State president D Purandeswari for pursuing politics of opportunism. He pointed out that Purandeswari had served as a Union Minister in the Congress-led UPA government and later left the Congress in search of greener pastures. She had earlier contested from the constituencies of Bapatla, Visakhapatnam, Rajampet and now she has shifted to Rajahmundry.

Rudra Raju said that he would file his nomination papers at the Collectorate on April 22. CWC member N Raghuveera Reddy and other senior leaders of the party will be present on the occasion.

