Rajamahendravaram: Call to make dumping yards wealth creation centres

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha clarified that Seethanagaram Panchayat should be made an ideal village as part of Jagananna Swachha Sankalpa programme.

She inspected local dumping yard on Wednesday.

Ssking the authorities to come forward with appropriate plans to make it a clean Panchayat, she said that they would contribute to the creation of infrastructure.

The Collector suggested that dumping yards should be developed as wealth creation centres so that local institutions can be financially strengthened.

Particular attention should be paid to the household garbage collection.