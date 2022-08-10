Rajamahendravaram: Case booked against ex-MP's son for misbehaving with woman

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Acting on a complaint filed by a woman from Gadala village of Korukonda mandal, Korukonda police have registered a case against GV Sri Raj, son of former Amalapuram MP GV Harsha Kumar.

Korukonda policesaid that the woman had complained that Sri Raj misbehaved with her while going to his farmhouse in Gadala with his friends on Monday. A case has been registered against Sri Raj under sections 509 and 354D.

Harsha Kumar and his family members were not available when the media tried to seek an explanation about the incident. Police didn't disclose the identity of the young woman, who made the complaint and full details of the incident.

It is said that since Monday night, discussions are going on over the incident and the FIR was registered on Tuesday morning. It seems that Sri Raj is likely to be arrested in this case.

Sri Raj is active in politics as the successor of his father Harsha Kumar. He played a key role in Samaikyandhra movement and contested the 2014 elections as an MLA also on behalf of Jai Samaikyandhra Party.