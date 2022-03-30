Rajamahendravaram: Centre sanctions Rs 15.2 cr for Science Centre

Rajamahendravaram: Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat Ram said the Ministry of Culture (MoC) has sanctioned one Sub-Regional Science Centre (SRSC) to Andhra Pradesh to be established in Rajamahendravaram.

He said that the MoU for Science Centre (Category –II), Rajamahendravaram was signed on May 18, 2018 for promotion of Culture of Science guidelines and the work is in progress. He said the cost of the project is Rs 15.20 crore.

He said that the Science centre provides an experiment-based learning ambience to inculcate a spirit of inquiry, foster creative talent and create scientific temper in the community as a whole.

The MP said the goal is achieved to popularise science and technology for the benefit of students and for the common man of the region by organising exhibitions, seminars, popular lectures, science camps and various other programmes.

He informed that a science museum is proposed to be established near Bommuru to make students aware of knowledge in the field. MP Bharat Ram said that a nominal fee Rs 5 to Rs 10 will be collected from students for visiting the science museum.